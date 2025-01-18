Bus Accident In Andhra: Father-Daughter Duo From Odisha Killed, Five Others Critically Injured

Vizianagaram: Saturday morning, Surat Rai from Odisha's Malkangiri was travelling with his three-year-old daughter and 38 others to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to avail free treatment at a medical camp. Little did they know that tragedy would unfold on the way.

The private bus carrying them rammed into a stationary lorry on the national highway-16 in Madhupada, Gajapatinagaram Mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. Two people died on the spot, while 15 others sustained injuries. Five of them are said to be in a critical condition.

Bus Accident In Andhra (ETV Bharat)

Among the deceased were Surat Rai (35) and his minor daughter, both of whom died at the spot.

The incident reportedly took place when the victims were on way to Visakhapatnam from Malkangiri in a medical college bus to avail free treatment. Following the accident, several passengers remained trapped inside the bus for nearly two hours.

Receiving information, police and rescue teams rushed to the accident spot and moved the bus with the help of a crane. All the injured persons were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Police said there were around 40 passengers onboard the private bus at the time of the accident. The driver of the bus lost control over the wheels and hit the stationary lorry from behind, police said.

Expressing condolences, Andhra Minister Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao directed the district authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured. The minister ordered police to investigate the matter to ascertain the cause of the accident. He has also suggested to implement measures to prevent such accidents on the highway. Since the victims were residents of Odisha, Minister Kondapalli Rao issued instructions to the officials to inform their families.