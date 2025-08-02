Burn Victim From Odisha's Balanga Dies While Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS, Delhi

Bhubaneswar: The 15-year-old girl from Balanga in Puri district lost her life after battling severe burn injuries sustained on July 19.

The minor girl was reportedly attacked near Bayabar village in Balanga when unidentified assailants poured a flammable substance on her and set her on fire in broad daylight. Despite receiving critical care and sustained medical intervention at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and subsequently at AIIMS Delhi, her condition remained critical.

The Odisha Government extended all possible support throughout her treatment, coordinating with top medical professionals to ensure the best care. However, her injuries proved too severe, and she passed away. The victim had suffered over 75% burn injuries and was on ventilator support for several days.

She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on July 20 for advanced treatment. Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavors of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Deputy CM Pravati Parida tweeted, “Following an unexpected and unfortunate incident, the victim from Balanga, who was under treatment at Delhi AIIMS, has passed away. While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I express my condolences to her family in this sorrowful situation. Despite all efforts by the medical team and the government, we are deeply saddened that she could not be saved.”

On the fateful day, the minor girl had left home at around 8:30 am to meet one of her friends when some unidentified miscreants allegedly abducted her, took her to the banks of Bhargavi near Bayabar village, and set her on fire.

Despite her injuries, the girl managed to run to a nearby house, where the residents gave her clothes and informed her family members, who immediately took her to a local hospital from where she was shifted to Bhubaneswar.

After treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, a green corridor was created from the hospital to Biju Patnaik International Airport to facilitate her airlift to Delhi.