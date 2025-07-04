'50 Injuries, Bleeding Brain, Burn Marks,': Autopsy Reveals TN Custody Horror

Madurai: The autopsy of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has revealed chilling details. According to the autopsy report, there were signs of cigarette burn injuries on his body and bleeding in the brain. There were marks of him being severely beaten.

Ajith Kumar (27), who worked as a security guard in Madapuramkod near Thiruppuvanam, died of injuries sustained after being taken by police for interrogation in a theft case. Five police officers have been arrested in the case. The case has now been handed over to the CBI.

The autopsy was done at the Madurai Medical College Hospital on Thursday. The report accessed by ETV Bharat revealed that there were about 50 external injuries on Ajith Kumar's body. According to the report, there were signs of blood clots in most of the injured parts.

Multiple Injuries With Severe Impact

The report states that the injuries had severe impacts and many of them were caused by repeated attacks. Since the nature of the injuries varies in different places, it is possible that several people attacked Ajith Kumar with multiple weapons, the report has also stated.

Furthermore, the attack on his head with a wire has also caused a brain haemorrhage, which is suspected to be the cause of death. A trace of a wire stab wound in the middle of the abdomen was also found during the autopsy.

Marks Of Cigarette Burn

The doctors have stated in the autopsy report that Ajith Kumar's body also has burns caused by cigarettes at various places. They also pointed out that the severe torture carried out by several people for several hours is atrocious.