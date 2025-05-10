Man Mentions Pet Dog's Name On Daughter's Wedding Card In MP's Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Humans and dogs share a deep and unique emotional connection rooted in factors like unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship. People getting their pet dogs married is quite common but Rajesh Mavale of Burhanpur went a step further to showcase to the world his love for his pet 'Sheru'.

Rajesh has mentioned Sheru in his daughter's wedding card. Sheru has been mentioned as Ayushmann Sheru Rajesh Mavale in the card where it is assured that the pet will be involved in looking after guests and also entertain them with his dancing skills. Wedding cards in Hindu weddings mention the names of near and dear ones of the bride and groom. Rajesh considers Sheru a member of his family, in fact he considers the dog as his third son.

Rajesh Mavale's daughter's wedding card (ETV Bharat)

Rajesh had bought Sheru from a friend four years back when the latter was just 15 days old. In the last four years, Sheru has become an integral member of Rajesh's family which celebrates its birthday every year. Sheru's birthday parties are all about celebrations involving Rajesh's family and his entire neighbourhood.

Rajesh cares for Sheru's health and has made a special diet plan for the pet. Sheru is fed nutritious food and biscuits every morning. "We have also got clothes stitched for Sheru for my daughter's wedding. He will meet all the guests at the wedding and will dance and make a lot of noise." said Rajesh.