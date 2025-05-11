Rajasthan: 24 Injured As Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Overturns In Bundi

Bundi: At least 24 people were injured as a private bus carrying them overturned, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on the night of May 10-11 in the Nainwa police station area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district. The mishap took place between Gambhira and Kashpuria. Five of them are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in the Kota government hospital, police added.

Nainwa Station House Officer Kamal Singh informed that the bus was carrying the wedding guests of Kamlesh Dhakad, a resident of Bhawanipura, to Nainwa. As per the police preliminary investigation, while returning around 2:30 am, the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the bus to steer away from the road and overturn in a field.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Nainwa police immediately reached the spot and transported the injured to Nainwa Hospital.

Seriously injured individuals, Badri Lal Dhakad (40), Rajanta Dhakad (28), Jyoti Dhakad (28), Sushil Dhakad (15), and Seema Dhakad, were referred to Deoli and then Kota after receiving initial treatment. Others with minor injuries were discharged after first aid. Bundi District Collector Akshay Godara and Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Meena took notice of the incident and instructed the concerned officials to provide needed assistance to the injured. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.