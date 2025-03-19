Hydroponic Farming In Bundelkhand: Horticulture Dept Awaits Govt Nod To Encourage Farmers Adopt Soilless Crops

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Horticulture Department here has sent a proposal to the government to study the feasibility of hydroponic farming in the Bundelkhand region. After getting the nod, the farmers will be encouraged to experiment with the new farming technique that depends on water instead of soil.

Hydroponic farming is usually taken up in places which have limited cultivable land or harsh soil conditions. For those staying in metropolitan cities, yet having interest in growing their own kitchen gardens on rooftops, hydroponic farming is often a good option. But the Horticulture Department aims to introduce it in the region, which has enough farmland, with the only objective of increasing high value crop production and introducing new agricultural techniques.

What is Hydroponic Farming?

Hydroponic farming is a method of cultivation that is taken up with a network of pipes attached to water tanks with constant flow of nutrient-rich solutions or substrates. The roots of the plants remain immersed in the water and receive essential minerals. The technique, also known as aeroponics or tank farming, ensures faster plant growth.

Bundelkhand To Experiment With Hydroponic Farming, Encourage Farmers To Opt For Soilless Crops (ETV Bharat)

Senior Horticulture Development Officer of Sagar, PD Choubey, says, “This soilless farming technique has been adopted in many places across the states. It is through the water supplied to the plants that its nutrition requirement is fulfilled." Hydroponic farming is likely more suitable for niche crops which have high market demand and since Bundelkhand has sufficient arable land, this could be just an alternative, but certainly a game-changer, the scientist said.

Advantages of Hydroponic Farming

• Higher Yield: Since plants grow vertically, hydroponic farming assures increased production in limited space.

• Water Efficient: Hydroponics recycle water, whereas cultivation on land increases water usage.

• Faster Growth: Due to nutrient-rich water, plant growth becomes faster.

• Healthy Crops: The crops are healthier and free from harmful chemicals in the absence of pesticide use.

• Controlled yet Rich Yield: Plants receive a controlled supply of nutrients, but their nutritional value increases.

Bundelkhand To Experiment With Hydroponic Farming, Encourage Farmers To Opt For Soilless Crops (ETV Bharat)

Challenges and Feasibility

Hydroponic farming involves high initial investment costs as a complete set has to be prepared with plastic pipe systems or water tanks. So those wishing to take it up for large-scale production would need good financial resources. “Since Bundelkhand has sufficient agricultural land, this farming technique is not a necessity here. But it is profitable in case of high-demand crops. If the proposal gets approved, farmers wishing to adopt the practice will receive grants and training,” Choubey added.

Bundelkhand To Experiment With Hydroponic Farming, Encourage Farmers To Opt For Soilless Crops (ETV Bharat)

Future Plans

The department plans to conduct pilot projects in hydroponic farming to check its viability in Bundelkhand. If successful, the initiative will be taken up large scale with government support. Experts believe that with increasing urbanisation and shrinking farmland in many parts of the country, soilless farming may become the next big thing in agriculture.