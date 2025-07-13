Bundelkhand’s Hazariya Mahadev Temple Is Fine Example Of Art In Chandela Era

Sagar: Hazariya Mahadev Temple in Pali village of Malthone block in Madhya Pradesh stands out as one of the finest examples of art and sculpture in Bundelkhand during the Chandela era.

This temple stands in the forest adjacent to national Highway 44 with its immense religious and historical value.

Talking in terms of historical importance, this temple represents the art form prevalent during the Chandela era. It was built in the tenth century. It gets its name from the belief that the worship of the Shivling here is equivalent to that of more than 1000 shivlings. The devotees get to visit the temple only thrice every year since it is under the protection of the Archeological Survey of India and remains locked for most part. They can visit on the festivals of Shivratri, Kartik Poornima and the Mondays during the Saawan month.

A view of Hazariya Mahadev Temple in Pali village of Malthone block in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Head of Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology at Sagar University Dr Nagesh Dube pointed out, “This temple is an unparalleled example of the sculptures made during the Chandela era. It is located towards the south west of Pali village on a hill. The sanctum sanctorum has the Shivling while here is a sculpture of Shiva and Parvati in tribhanga mudra at the entrance.''

He further added that a part of the temple has crumbled over the period of time. “Presently there is the sanctum sanctorum along with a raised platform. There is a statue of Nandi outside the temple complex and there are a number of broken idols around the temple. These include attractive idols of deities and apsaras. There are 1008 shivlings carved on the main one. That is why people call it Hazariya Mahadev.”

An idol of a deity at Hazariya Mahadev Temple in Pali village of Malthone block in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The temple draws a huge number of devotees during the three occasions that it is open for the public when they can perform the puja with all the associated rituals. Even otherwise people visit the temple to have a look and pay their respects from outside to the Shivling.

Besides having its religious importance, such temples depict the history of a period in time through their art form. These temples are spread all over the country. Observers feel that they need to be conserved for the coming generations so that the latter can learn the history of the place through their eyes.

A view of Hazariya Mahadev Temple in Pali village of Malthone block in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

It is also felt that such places should be given prominence in the material given to the tourists so that they can visit these lesser known destinations.