Bullion Trader Absconds With Gold, Silver, Cash Worth Rs 15 Crore In Jodhpur, Search Underway

Jodhpur: A bullion trader has been accused of fleeing after duping 12 traders of Rs 15 crore under the guise of delivering goods in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Sadar Bazaar police station and a manhunt has been initiated for the accused, they added.

The fraud came to light when traders, who had gone to collect their goods on Monday, saw the shop locked and mobile phone switched off. Later that night, the traders reached the Sadar Bazaar police station and a case was registered against the accused, Shabbir Ali.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Bazaar police station Kalu Singh said based on the complaints of traders, a case has been registered against Shabbir and a search has been launched for him. As per the complaints, Shabbir had accepted advance payment for gold and silver from some traders and promised to pay some jewellers in cheque but disappeared, Singh said.

The traders have also contacted MLA Atul Bhansali and met the Police Commissioner, demanding immediate arrest.