Bullion Trader Absconds With Gold, Silver, Cash Worth Rs 15 Crore In Jodhpur, Search Underway
Complainants had given advance payment to the accused for Diwali but found his mobile phone switched off and shop shut on Monday.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
Jodhpur: A bullion trader has been accused of fleeing after duping 12 traders of Rs 15 crore under the guise of delivering goods in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Tuesday.
A case has been registered at Sadar Bazaar police station and a manhunt has been initiated for the accused, they added.
The fraud came to light when traders, who had gone to collect their goods on Monday, saw the shop locked and mobile phone switched off. Later that night, the traders reached the Sadar Bazaar police station and a case was registered against the accused, Shabbir Ali.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Bazaar police station Kalu Singh said based on the complaints of traders, a case has been registered against Shabbir and a search has been launched for him. As per the complaints, Shabbir had accepted advance payment for gold and silver from some traders and promised to pay some jewellers in cheque but disappeared, Singh said.
The traders have also contacted MLA Atul Bhansali and met the Police Commissioner, demanding immediate arrest.
Police said Shabbir, a resident of Bikaner, ran 'Qadri Bullion and Gold Testing' shop in the Bishti Colony of Ghoda Chowk. He would buy gold and silver and sell it to traders and jewellers. He had won the hearts of traders for over six years and so they blindly trusted him. Shabbir's brother also worked with him, police added.
One of the complainants, Manish Sharma, a businessman said he had made bookings of Rs 4.50 crore over a period of 10-15 days in view of Dhanteras and Diwali. The delivery date was Monday but Shabbir took the entire day off and by evening, his phone was switched off and his shop shut, Manish complained.
Another complainant, Kailash Jain, owner of Ghoda Ka Chowk Kailash Jewellers, said Shabbir visited his shop on October 8 and had expressed his desire to buy gold. Jain sold Shabbir 630.25 grams of gold at Rs 1,25,600 per 10 grams. Shabbir promised to hand over a cheque of Rs 79,15,940 so Jain went to his shop to collect it. But the shop was locked and his mobile phone was switched off.
Police said Shabbir had taken 550 grams of gold and 10 kilograms of silver from Ashok of Jagdamba Gold Testing. He took Rs 25 lakh from Hiralal of Laxman Gold Testing, 700 grams of gold from Shivam Jewellers, Rs 9,35,000 from Mohit Soni of RK Jewellers, and Rs 1.20 crore from Bhupati Singh of CK Jewellers.
