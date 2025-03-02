Bullets Manufactured In US, Serbia Recovered From Top Jharkhand TSPC Naxalite

Palamu: Jharkhand Police have got a breakthrough as a recently arrested Naxal leader revealed during interrogation that his group has ordered automatic rifles from the US.

Upendra Bhuiyan of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was arrested by police in Palamu district on February 27. Police also recovered a huge cache of over 652 bullets from him, which police claim were made in Serbia and the USA.

During interrogation, Upendra, as per sources, told police that the bullets and weapons were being collected on the instructions of the top commanders of TSPC. Police also found specific numbers and codes on the bullets, which indicate they were manufactured in the US and Serbia.

"Through Upendra Bhuiyan, the police received information that the TSPC had also ordered American automatic rifles," said Reeshma Rameshan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palamu.

In 2018, a TSPC weapon factory was busted in the Kekargarh area in ​​Palamu. At that time, several modern weapons, including LMGs (light machine guns), were recovered. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA.

Police action also revealed that top commanders of TSPC have weapons such as AK 56, AK 47, INSAS, and SLR. The Naxalite organisation TSPC has 50 to 60 cadres in the Palamu, Latehar, and Chatra areas.

In 2004, Maoist organisations across the country merged with each other, but some commanders opposed this merger. The opposing commanders together formed the TSPC in 2005-06. Later, there were many encounters between TSPC and Maoists till 2015-16. Commanders who broke away from Maoists used to join TSPC with weapons.