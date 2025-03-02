ETV Bharat / state

Bullets Manufactured In US, Serbia Recovered From Top Jharkhand TSPC Naxalite

Police also found specific numbers and codes on the bullets, which indicate they were manufactured in the US and Serbia.

Bullets Manufactured In America, Serbia Recovered From Jharkhand Naxalites
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Palamu: Jharkhand Police have got a breakthrough as a recently arrested Naxal leader revealed during interrogation that his group has ordered automatic rifles from the US.

Upendra Bhuiyan of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was arrested by police in Palamu district on February 27. Police also recovered a huge cache of over 652 bullets from him, which police claim were made in Serbia and the USA.

During interrogation, Upendra, as per sources, told police that the bullets and weapons were being collected on the instructions of the top commanders of TSPC. Police also found specific numbers and codes on the bullets, which indicate they were manufactured in the US and Serbia.

"Through Upendra Bhuiyan, the police received information that the TSPC had also ordered American automatic rifles," said Reeshma Rameshan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palamu.

In 2018, a TSPC weapon factory was busted in the Kekargarh area in ​​Palamu. At that time, several modern weapons, including LMGs (light machine guns), were recovered. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA.

Police action also revealed that top commanders of TSPC have weapons such as AK 56, AK 47, INSAS, and SLR. The Naxalite organisation TSPC has 50 to 60 cadres in the Palamu, Latehar, and Chatra areas.

In 2004, Maoist organisations across the country merged with each other, but some commanders opposed this merger. The opposing commanders together formed the TSPC in 2005-06. Later, there were many encounters between TSPC and Maoists till 2015-16. Commanders who broke away from Maoists used to join TSPC with weapons.

In 2010-11, TSPC killed 10 Maoist commanders and took 35 hostage in Lakadbandha of Chatra. After that incident, TSPC got hold of over 40 modern weapons of Maoists, which included AK-56 and 47. In TSPC, all the information regarding the buying and selling of weapons remains with supremo Brajesh Ganjhu and Akram Ganjhu, police officials added.

Read More

  1. NIA Arrests Top Leader Of Naxal Frontal Organisation
  2. Seven Dreaded Maoists Carrying Rs 32 Lakh Bounty Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Palamu: Jharkhand Police have got a breakthrough as a recently arrested Naxal leader revealed during interrogation that his group has ordered automatic rifles from the US.

Upendra Bhuiyan of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was arrested by police in Palamu district on February 27. Police also recovered a huge cache of over 652 bullets from him, which police claim were made in Serbia and the USA.

During interrogation, Upendra, as per sources, told police that the bullets and weapons were being collected on the instructions of the top commanders of TSPC. Police also found specific numbers and codes on the bullets, which indicate they were manufactured in the US and Serbia.

"Through Upendra Bhuiyan, the police received information that the TSPC had also ordered American automatic rifles," said Reeshma Rameshan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palamu.

In 2018, a TSPC weapon factory was busted in the Kekargarh area in ​​Palamu. At that time, several modern weapons, including LMGs (light machine guns), were recovered. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA.

Police action also revealed that top commanders of TSPC have weapons such as AK 56, AK 47, INSAS, and SLR. The Naxalite organisation TSPC has 50 to 60 cadres in the Palamu, Latehar, and Chatra areas.

In 2004, Maoist organisations across the country merged with each other, but some commanders opposed this merger. The opposing commanders together formed the TSPC in 2005-06. Later, there were many encounters between TSPC and Maoists till 2015-16. Commanders who broke away from Maoists used to join TSPC with weapons.

In 2010-11, TSPC killed 10 Maoist commanders and took 35 hostage in Lakadbandha of Chatra. After that incident, TSPC got hold of over 40 modern weapons of Maoists, which included AK-56 and 47. In TSPC, all the information regarding the buying and selling of weapons remains with supremo Brajesh Ganjhu and Akram Ganjhu, police officials added.

Read More

  1. NIA Arrests Top Leader Of Naxal Frontal Organisation
  2. Seven Dreaded Maoists Carrying Rs 32 Lakh Bounty Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TSPC MEMBER UPENDRA BHUIYANPALAMU POLICEBULLETS RECOVERED FROM JHARKHANDAMERICAN BULLETS RECOVERED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.