Bullet Train Project: Siemens Consortium Gets Signalling, Telecom System's Contract

New Delhi: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has awarded a contract to a consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal (DRA) Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited and Siemens Mobility GmbH to install advanced signalling and telecommunication system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is the implementing agency for the country's first high-speed rail project.

"The order valued at approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, includes Siemens Limited's share of Rs. 1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies," a press note from Siemens Limited said.

It added, "The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability."