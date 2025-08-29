ETV Bharat / state

Bullet Train In Southern States: Centre Approves Two High-Speed Rail Corridors

Amaravati: Amaravati is slated to be on the bullet train map of India as the Centre has granted the preliminary approval for two high-speed rail projects, the Hyderabad–Chennai and Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridors.

Announcing the development on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said bullet train connectivity will soon be established in South India, revolutionising travel across Hyderabad, Amaravati, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Addressing the 'India Food Manufacturing Summit', the chief minister said the bullet train connectivity will cater to a population of five crore people from these four cities. "Very soon bullet train is going to come to South India. That is going to happen. A survey has been ordered. More than five crore population from Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati and Bengaluru will benefit from this initiative," said Naidu.

The CM said people can see the state of logistics once the bullet train materialises.

Officials said the proposed Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridors will transform overall connectivity across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

While the Hyderabad-Chennai corridor will pass through Amaravati, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Naidupeta and Tada, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridor will cover Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Duddebanda, Hindupur and Dhone. Both corridors will share a 38.5 km stretch from Hyderabad to Shamshabad, after which separate tracks will diverge towards Chennai and Bengaluru.

Hyderabad–Chennai High-Speed Corridor:

Three alignments of 744.57 km, 839.5 km, and 749.5 km were studied, after which, 744.57 km route was finalised. The route includes 236.48 km in Telangana, 448.11 km in Andhra Pradesh and 59.98 km in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said the corridor will connect Hyderabad and Chennai through Amaravati. There will be six stations in Telangana, eight in Andhra Pradesh and one in Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh, the proposed stations are Amaravati, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Naidupeta and Tada.