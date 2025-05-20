Bulldozers Run Amok As Chandola Demolition Phase 2 Begins In Ahmedabad To Remove Illegal Encroachment

Ahmedabad: The Chandola Phase 2 demolition began on Tuesday to remove illegal construction in the Chandola Lake area of Ahmedabad. A contingent of 3,000 policemen has been deployed for this massive demolition. As many as 25 SRP companies are also working in tandem to ensure success. The demolition process has started at 7 am.

In Chandola demolition phase 1, demolition work was completed in 1.5 lakh square feet area in Chandola Lake area. Apart from this, strict action was also taken against people living illegally. So far, 200 Bangladeshi citizens have been deported. A total of 2,001 people have been evacuated from the area.

Mission Clean Chandola

The second round of "Mission Clean Chandola" by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Gujarat Police is aimed at clearing the area from intruders. In the second phase of demolition, hundreds of illegal structures will be demolished and a part of the lake will be cleared. Earlier, the first phase of demolition work was done on April 29 and 30.

During the first phase of demolition, the locals approached the Gujarat High Court demanding to stop the demolition. However, the court did not stop the demolition and declared all the construction done on the lake as illegal. After this, the administration demolished 4,000 illegal structures.

Bulldozers roared again

Police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik said Chandola has become a crime hub and a haven for Bangladeshis who have illegally entered the country over the years.

In the first phase of demolition in the Chandola Lake area, around 1.50 lakh sq. metres of land has been decommissioned. In the second phase, around 2.50 lakh sq metres of land will be made encroachment-free. The evacuation process will take around 2-3 days.