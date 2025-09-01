Bulandshahr Grocer Gets Rs 141-Crore I-T Notice; Case Lodged

Bulandshahr: It was an ultimate shocker for Sudhir Gupta, a grocer from Nayaganj in the Kotwali area under Khurja of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, when he was served an income tax evasion notice of Rs 141 crore for six companies in Delhi registered with his PAN card details. Kotwali police, who are equally surprised, have registered a case in this regard.

With a meagre income, Sudhir, who runs a small grocery shop, runs a family of three. After checking the transaction details of his PAN card, he was literally awestruck as it reflected businesses worth billions by six companies based out of Delhi. The more surprising thing was that none of the bank accounts used for these transactions belonged to him.

The I-T notice served to Sudhir Gupta. (ETV Bharat)

"I never imagined such a huge amount would be due in my name. This is a big fraud using documents without our knowledge. My whole family is in shock. Even though food is not being cooked in my house. We are worried about our safety and request that the police provide justice and take strict action against the culprits," he said.

When he approached the police for help, they did not believe his version at first. After checking his PAN details, a case was registered against the directors of six Delhi companies.

Khurja additional superintendent of police Dr Tejveer Singh said, "An FIR has been registered in the city police station on the complaint of Sudhir Gupta, a grocer. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken against the culprits."