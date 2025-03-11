Built By Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Bibi Ka Maqbara In Maharashtra Faces Official Neglect

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Built by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, the famous 'Bibi Ka Maqbara', also known as the 'Taj of the Deccan' in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is facing neglect with demands growing to repair it.

The historical monument is staring at an imminent collapse with the intricately carved walls of the tomb, which attracts millions of tourists every year, having to be supported with bamboo.

In the last few years, the four minarets of the tomb have turned black with slab collapse reported in some areas of the structure with the demand to repair the tomb getting shriller by the day.

History Of Bibi Ka Maqbara

Historian Sanket Kulkarni said that shortly after the Taj Mahal was completed in 1648, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb undertook the work on the Bibi Ka Maqbara in 1651 near Begumpur.

“The work was completed around 1660. The then king Aurangzeb had started building this structure for his wife Rabia Durrani. However, in 1676, Aurangzeb's son Azam Shah repaired it,” Kulkarni said.

As you descend from the main path and move towards the main structure, a water fountain opens up on both sides in the middle. The decorative latticed protective walls made in white cement are one of the major attractions of the tomb. However, these walls are staring at an imminent collapse due to lack of maintenance.

According to official data, at least one million domestic and foreign tourists visit the Bibi Ka Maqbara every year. However, historian Sanket Kulkarni expressed regret that the local tourism industry is being affected by the poor condition of such a structure.

Bibi Ka Maqbara is a historical structure. It is considered an important structure that illuminates the history of the city. However, in the last few years, the Archaeological Department has been seen to be lagging behind in maintaining and repairing it.

While some areas have been repaired and some encroachments removed in some places, people say that much more needs to be done to revive the glory of the historical tomb.

Officials of the Archaeological Department said on condition of anonymity that the repair work on the Mughal-era tomb will be planned in the new financial year.