Buildings In Two Villages Of Uttarkashi Develop Cracks

Uttarkashi: Residents of Kyarak village of Bhatwadi block in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand have demanded rehabilitation at a safe location following buildings in the village developing cracks. Claiming a threat to their existence, the villagers have pointed out that their relocation was suggested by the geologists after the disaster of 2012-13, but nothing was done.

They claim that the rise in the levels of the Papadgad stream is threatening the existence of their village. The villagers claim that six buildings have developed cracks on account of the massive erosion of agricultural land in the village. The villagers are living in fear.

They revealed that a few days ago, heavy debris and boulders also came flowing with the stream, leading to a rise in its water that led to the erosion of fields.

Meanwhile, the residents of Silyan village near the district headquarters have also stated that ten buildings of their village have developed cracks. They claim that an unscientific approach adopted by the Public Works Department (PWD) towards the construction of the Silayan-Nirakot motor road almost a year ago led to land subsidence. The complaints made to the administration had led to the installation of nets, but this did not help in any way.

The villagers said that erosion of the hill from beneath a water source has led to frequent landslides this year. They further said that last year, the administration had assured them of conducting a geological survey and keeping the village safe, but no action was taken. Today, the village is facing a threat to its existence.

They also complained of landslides from above the village and said that if this is coupled with simultaneous land subsidence, the threat to the existence of the village would be grave.

Revenue Sub-Inspector Arvind Panwar disclosed that a team from the PWD and the Revenue Department carried out a field inspection of the village on Sunday morning. He said that while several buildings have developed cracks, three to four buildings have become dangerous for habitation. “The people have been asked to shift to an educational institution at the district headquarters for safety. A request for geological investigation is being made to the administration,” he said.

Uttarkashi is among the worst-hit districts by the incessant rains this year. The fragile geology of this area makes it extremely vulnerable to disasters. There are several villages threatened by frequent landslides and flash floods in this area.

