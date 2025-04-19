4 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad

New Delhi: Four people died and several others are feared trapped under the debris as a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, " The incident took place at 3 am in the morning. 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...it was a four-storey building... a rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Police have reached the spot.

"We reached the spot and found that the entire building had collapsed, and people were trapped under the debris. NDRF, Delhi Fire Services are working to rescue the trapped," said Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal.

In a related incident, one person was killed and two others injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm. In a sudden change of weather, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday night.

According to the IMD's forecast for Saturday, the sky will be "partly cloudy" and become "generally cloudy" towards the evening. Very light rain or drizzle is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms, along with winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph, in the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.