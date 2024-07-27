ETV Bharat / state

Navi Mumbai Building Collapse: Three Dead and Two Others Injured, Rescue Ops Underway Amid Rainfall

Mumbai: Three persons was killed, and two others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Shahabaz village in Navi Mumbai's Belapur on Saturday morning. The building, approximately 15 to 16 years old and located near Hanuman Temple in sector 19 housed 26 families. The collapse occurred around 5 am on Saturday.

According to Navi Mumbai's Deputy Fire Officer, Purushottam Jadhav, emergency services received the distress call at 4.50 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade were swiftly deployed to the scene.

They successfully rescued two individuals from the rubble, while a search operation is underway to find another person feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to locate and save any additional victims.

Police officials confirmed the situation, noting that the rescue efforts were in full swing. Officials said that the NDRF team was on site and efforts were underway to bring the remaining individuals to safety.