ETV Bharat / state

Navi Mumbai Building Collapse: Three Dead and Two Others Injured, Rescue Ops Underway Amid Rainfall

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

A three-storey building in Shahabaz village collapsed early on Saturday, leading to three confirmed dead while rescue operations continued. The building, home to 26 families, collapsed at around 5 am.

The building in Navi Mumbai's Belapur collapsed early Saturday morning, trapping several individuals under the rubble. The NDRF and the local fire brigade have successfully rescued two people, but a search operation is ongoing to locate another person who is feared trapped.
Rescue Operation underway at the site (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Three persons was killed, and two others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Shahabaz village in Navi Mumbai's Belapur on Saturday morning. The building, approximately 15 to 16 years old and located near Hanuman Temple in sector 19 housed 26 families. The collapse occurred around 5 am on Saturday.

According to Navi Mumbai's Deputy Fire Officer, Purushottam Jadhav, emergency services received the distress call at 4.50 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade were swiftly deployed to the scene.

They successfully rescued two individuals from the rubble, while a search operation is underway to find another person feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to locate and save any additional victims.

Police officials confirmed the situation, noting that the rescue efforts were in full swing. Officials said that the NDRF team was on site and efforts were underway to bring the remaining individuals to safety.

The collapse comes amidst a period of severe weather in Maharashtra, which has seen continuous heavy rainfall causing significant disruption.

Earlier on July 20, another building collapsed in Mumbai's Grand Road area, which resulted in one death and 13 injuries. The ongoing rainfall has severely impacted public transport and caused extensive waterlogging and traffic issues across the state.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra for July 28, highlighting the worsening weather conditions.

Mumbai: Three persons was killed, and two others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Shahabaz village in Navi Mumbai's Belapur on Saturday morning. The building, approximately 15 to 16 years old and located near Hanuman Temple in sector 19 housed 26 families. The collapse occurred around 5 am on Saturday.

According to Navi Mumbai's Deputy Fire Officer, Purushottam Jadhav, emergency services received the distress call at 4.50 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade were swiftly deployed to the scene.

They successfully rescued two individuals from the rubble, while a search operation is underway to find another person feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to locate and save any additional victims.

Police officials confirmed the situation, noting that the rescue efforts were in full swing. Officials said that the NDRF team was on site and efforts were underway to bring the remaining individuals to safety.

The collapse comes amidst a period of severe weather in Maharashtra, which has seen continuous heavy rainfall causing significant disruption.

Earlier on July 20, another building collapsed in Mumbai's Grand Road area, which resulted in one death and 13 injuries. The ongoing rainfall has severely impacted public transport and caused extensive waterlogging and traffic issues across the state.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra for July 28, highlighting the worsening weather conditions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUILDING COLLAPSES IN MUMBAIMUMBAI RAINSMUMBAI BUILDING COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.