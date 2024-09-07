ETV Bharat / state

Building Collapses In Lucknow, Several Feared Trapped

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Transport Nagar in Lucknow on Saturday, police said. No casualty has been reported till now, they added.

On information, fire department and NDRF personnel reached the spot and a rescue operation has been launched. Presently, DCP Shashank Singh, ACP Krishna Nagar Vinay Dwivedi, Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge Rajdev Prajapati, SDM Sarojini Nagar Sachin Verma and a team from the local police station are at the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue work.

It was learnt that this building had a warehouse of coarse salt, oil and pipes and a pharmaceutical outlet. People were working here when the building suddenly collapsed and many reportedly got buried under the debris.

Many people were rescued out of the building but are in panic and shock. A worker said he was offloading the goods when the building had collapsed.