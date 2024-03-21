Building Collapses in Delhi's Kabir Nagar; Two Dead, One Critical.

New Delhi: Two employees of a jeans factory died while another was injured after a building collapsed in Welcome area in northeast Delhi early Thursday, police said. All three employees of the jeans factory were working on the ground floor of the two-storey building, they said.

"At 2:16 am, a call was received regarding the collapse of a two-storey, old construction building," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. While the first floor was vacant, the ground floor was being used for cutting jeans, he said.

"Three workers who were trapped under the debris were taken out and rushed to GTB hospital, where two of them were declared dead," another officer said. The deceased are identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20). Another injured Rehan (22) is undergoing the treatment at GTB hospital.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) station officer of Geeta Colony, Anoop Singh, said four vehicles of the fire brigade were deployed for the rescue operation. "When we reached the spot, we saw a building has collapsed and few people were trapped. We rescued three people and sent them to hospital," he said.

Haji Zarif, a local councillor from Kabir Nagar, said that he reached the spot soon after the incident. "Fire brigade and officials of Delhi Police also reached the spot and started the rescue operation," Zarif said. "Three persons were trapped. All of them were taken out and taken to hospital," he said.

AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamui who also lives near the building visited the spot in the morning. "We don't want to do politics over the incident. But people have died and so action must be taken against those responsible for it."

Police said the owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are underway to trace him, they said. Legal action will also be taken in the matter, they added.