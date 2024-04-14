UP Building Collapse: One Worker Dies, Six Injured, Many More Trapped at Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) : An under-construction building collapsed in in Jansath police station area of ​​the Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. There were many workers inside when this accident happened. One laborer died in the accident, while six others were injured and they were brought out of the debris. This accident happened when repair works were going on at twelve shops in the two-storey building.

According to sources, many more laborers are trapped inside the building debris. At present, rescue efforts are going on at the spot. The roof of the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon. After the incident, the local people immediately informed the police who started the rescue operation. a JCB has been called to the spot and efforts are being made to rescue the workers buried under the debris.

About 6 laborers have been brought out from the debris, as per reports last came in. However, there is still a possibility of many more workers trapped inside. At present, rescue operation is being continued by the police and the local people at the spot. Seeing the serious situation, the NDRF team has also reached the spot. All efforts are being made to evacuate the workers from inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident in Muzaffarnagar. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot and speed up the rescue works. Along with this, instructions have also been given for the proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of CM Yogi, SDRF and NDRF teams have reached the spot and are carrying out relief work.

DM Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that relief work is going on and a medical team is present and the workers rescued from the debris have been admitted to the Community Health Center, Jansath.