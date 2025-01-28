Day 2 of Rescue Operation in Delhi's Burari: 2 Killed, 12 Others Rescued After 4-Storey Building Collapses

New Delhi: Two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed near the Oscar Public School in north Delhi's Burari on Monday evening. So far, 12 people who were trapped under the debris have been rescued, a police officer said on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:56 PM on Monday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. The rescue team, along with the police, is working to locate and rescue those trapped under the rubble, as there may be more people beneath the debris, according to police officials.

Initial reports indicate that structural weakness may have caused the building collapse, although an investigation is still going on," an official said. Police have closed off the area to prevent any further accidents.

The Delhi Police issued a statement on Monday night, saying they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm. It was a newly constructed site spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi asked the local administration to ensure that rescue operations are conducted promptly. In a post on X, she expressed her sadness about the building collapse, stating in Hindi, "This incident is very tragic. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out with speed and efficiency. We will provide all possible assistance to those affected."

In a post on X, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief over the tragic incident. He wrote, "This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to go there immediately with party workers to assist the administration in relief and rescue efforts. He will also help the residents in every possible way."