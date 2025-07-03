ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies In Building Collapse At Kottayam Medical College

The portion of the building collapsed when the woman went to the third floor of the building to use the bathroom.

Woman Dies In Building Collapse At Kottayam Medical College
Portion of hospital collapsed in Kerala (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST

Kottayam: A woman died after a portion of a building collapsed at Kottayam Medical College, officials said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Bindu, a resident of Thalayolaparamba, they said.

Officials said the incident took place at around 10.45 am when Bindu went to use the bathroom on the third floor of the old 14th ward building.

"A section of the unused toilet area suddenly collapsed. Bindu and two others, including a five-year-old child, were trapped under the debris," they added.

Bindu and her husband Visruthan had come to the medical college on July 1 in connection with their daughter, Navami's treatment, who had been admitted to the trauma care unit of the neurosurgery department.

Bindu was trapped under the rubble for nearly 2.5 hours. The fire brigade and police carried out the rescue efforts and rushed her to the emergency department; however she died.

Bindu was working at a clothing store in Thalayolaparamba. Vishruthan works as a construction worker. Navami is a fourth-year PSC nursing student at Andhra Apollo Hospital, and her son Navaneeth is a Civil Engineer in Ernakulam.

Authorities have since evacuated patients from other parts of the 14th ward as a precaution. The building, a three-storey structure that once housed the orthopaedic and surgery departments, is now under investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. Officials said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

