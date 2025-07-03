ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies In Building Collapse At Kottayam Medical College

Kottayam: A woman died after a portion of a building collapsed at Kottayam Medical College, officials said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Bindu, a resident of Thalayolaparamba, they said.

Officials said the incident took place at around 10.45 am when Bindu went to use the bathroom on the third floor of the old 14th ward building.

"A section of the unused toilet area suddenly collapsed. Bindu and two others, including a five-year-old child, were trapped under the debris," they added.

Bindu and her husband Visruthan had come to the medical college on July 1 in connection with their daughter, Navami's treatment, who had been admitted to the trauma care unit of the neurosurgery department.