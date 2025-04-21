ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Budhapahar And Foothills Of Netarhat Of Palamu Are One Of The Darkest Places In India

Palamu: There is one such area in Palamu, which is counted among the darkest places in India. Budhapahar and the foothills of Netarhat. Apart from it, the Indravati Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra is also one such dark area in the country.

The Budhapahar and the foothills of Netrahat come under the Palamu Tiger Reserve. Both areas are in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, and Adivasi families stay here. According to Dark Side Finder, published in 2021, two of the darkest places in India are in Palamu Tiger Reserve and Indravati Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

The darkest places in the Palamu Tiger Reserve are Baresadh, Karegi in the foothills of Netrahat, Tisia, Navatoli and a few areas on the Chhattisgarh border.

Prashant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve, said, "There are many areas in the Palamu Tiger Reserve where an individual cannot reach. The main reason is that the forests are protected. The areas in Palamu Tiger Reserve are among the darkest areas in the country. There is no electricity pollution in the area. It is dark because of dense forests and a very small population."