Jharkhand: Budhapahar And Foothills Of Netarhat Of Palamu Are One Of The Darkest Places In India

Palamu: There is one such area in Palamu, which is counted among the darkest places in India. Budhapahar and the foothills of Netarhat. Apart from it, the Indravati Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra is also one such dark area in the country.
The Budhapahar and the foothills of Netrahat come under the Palamu Tiger Reserve. Both areas are in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, and Adivasi families stay here. According to Dark Side Finder, published in 2021, two of the darkest places in India are in Palamu Tiger Reserve and Indravati Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.
The darkest places in the Palamu Tiger Reserve are Baresadh, Karegi in the foothills of Netrahat, Tisia, Navatoli and a few areas on the Chhattisgarh border.
Prashant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve, said, "There are many areas in the Palamu Tiger Reserve where an individual cannot reach. The main reason is that the forests are protected. The areas in Palamu Tiger Reserve are among the darkest areas in the country. There is no electricity pollution in the area. It is dark because of dense forests and a very small population."
District Forest Officer, Chatra, Mukesh Kumar said, "The Palamu Tiger Reserve is one of the darkest in the country. The area is good for astro-photography."
The Palamu Tiger Reserve is spread over 1129 square kilometres. The core area of the tiger reserve is 460 square kilometres. The core area is the darkest. The sunlight also fails to reach the area because of the dense forest.
Wildlife expert Professor DS Srivastava told ETV Bharat that there are several things in the Palamu Tiger Reserve, whose survey has not taken place. "
Another environment expert, Kaushal Kishore Jaiswal, said, "There is no pollution, be it vehicular or any other type, in the Palamu Tiger Reserve, and so there is darkness in the area."