ETV Bharat / state

Budgam By-Polls to Test NC Govt’s Strength Amid Internal Discord With Ruhullah, Mounting Opposition

Srinagar: The by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies are slated for November 11 this year, when the Omar Abdullah-led government completes its first year. The polls are being described by many as a litmus test, particularly in Budgam, for the ruling National Conference, which alleges the “dual control” of governance has impacted the functioning of the elected government.

Nagrota and Budgam fell vacant on 21 October last year after the National Conference vice president and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, vacated the seat to retain the Ganderbal seat, his family bastion. Nagrota seat fell vacant following the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on November 1, 2024, after an illness. Rana's daughter, Devyani Rana, is set to be the BJP's face in Nagrota against the NC.

Omar had defeated the young candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, by 18,485 votes. Muntazir is also a close relative of Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The constituency has more than one lakh registered voters.

Ruhullah Mehdi, a popular Shia leader who comes from an influential Shia family in Kashmir from Budgam, won the parliamentary elections in 2024 from the Srinagar-Pulwama constituency. His role in ensuring the success of Omar from Budgam in the assembly polls was pivotal.

Mehdi has won from Budgam three assembly elections-2002, 2008 and 2014. Mehdi made his election debut in 2002 as an NC candidate. But for a year, he led a sharp tirade against Omar Abdullah and his governance.

Mehdi, in a number of interviews and public statements, blamed Omar for reneging on his election promises for which the people trusted the party and voted in into a majority. He has attacked Omar for backtracking and doing little for speaking on the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated on August 5, 2029, by the BJP-led government and for the return of dignity and rights of the people. Mehdi has also publicly said that he has maintained distance from Omar and has not spoken with him for a year. He has earlier also pitched for a “local” face for Budgam for the by-polls.

Come November, the by-polls will be a litmus test both for the ruling NC and Mehdi’s campaign for the party candidate. Attempts to reach Mehdi for a comment did not fructify as he did not respond to the calls.

Denying any difference between the party and its MP Ruhullah, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “There is no rift at all. He (Ruhullah) has every right to speak. There is no wrong in it if he speaks his mind. National Conference is the party which believes in democracy.” He said the party has geared up for the campaign, and the central working committee will meet in the coming days to announce the candidate.

Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP, who is contesting against the National Conference, said he is ready for the contest and hoped that his grip is “dominant” in his narrative against the ruling party, which had "dehumanised” the people of Budgam.