Budgam By-Polls to Test NC Govt’s Strength Amid Internal Discord With Ruhullah, Mounting Opposition
The polls are being described by many as a litmus test, particularly in Budgam, for the ruling National Conference.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
Srinagar: The by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies are slated for November 11 this year, when the Omar Abdullah-led government completes its first year. The polls are being described by many as a litmus test, particularly in Budgam, for the ruling National Conference, which alleges the “dual control” of governance has impacted the functioning of the elected government.
Nagrota and Budgam fell vacant on 21 October last year after the National Conference vice president and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, vacated the seat to retain the Ganderbal seat, his family bastion. Nagrota seat fell vacant following the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on November 1, 2024, after an illness. Rana's daughter, Devyani Rana, is set to be the BJP's face in Nagrota against the NC.
Omar had defeated the young candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, by 18,485 votes. Muntazir is also a close relative of Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The constituency has more than one lakh registered voters.
Ruhullah Mehdi, a popular Shia leader who comes from an influential Shia family in Kashmir from Budgam, won the parliamentary elections in 2024 from the Srinagar-Pulwama constituency. His role in ensuring the success of Omar from Budgam in the assembly polls was pivotal.
Mehdi has won from Budgam three assembly elections-2002, 2008 and 2014. Mehdi made his election debut in 2002 as an NC candidate. But for a year, he led a sharp tirade against Omar Abdullah and his governance.
Mehdi, in a number of interviews and public statements, blamed Omar for reneging on his election promises for which the people trusted the party and voted in into a majority. He has attacked Omar for backtracking and doing little for speaking on the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated on August 5, 2029, by the BJP-led government and for the return of dignity and rights of the people. Mehdi has also publicly said that he has maintained distance from Omar and has not spoken with him for a year. He has earlier also pitched for a “local” face for Budgam for the by-polls.
Come November, the by-polls will be a litmus test both for the ruling NC and Mehdi’s campaign for the party candidate. Attempts to reach Mehdi for a comment did not fructify as he did not respond to the calls.
Denying any difference between the party and its MP Ruhullah, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “There is no rift at all. He (Ruhullah) has every right to speak. There is no wrong in it if he speaks his mind. National Conference is the party which believes in democracy.” He said the party has geared up for the campaign, and the central working committee will meet in the coming days to announce the candidate.
Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP, who is contesting against the National Conference, said he is ready for the contest and hoped that his grip is “dominant” in his narrative against the ruling party, which had "dehumanised” the people of Budgam.
“The chief minister abdicated the voters of Budgam after taking their trust in the assembly elections. The other leaders in Budgam also humiliated and took far granted the people in Budgam. This poll will be a litmus test for the people and the NC, also. The ruling party will be held accountable by the voters for the humiliation and underdevelopment they faced in the last year and earlier also," Muntazir told ETV Bharat.
Apni Party chief spokesperson and state secretary Muntazir Mohidin, who had announced his support for Omar Abdullah in the 2024 polls, said that he is considering contesting the by-elections. “The party will, however, take a final call about the candidate and contesting,” Mohidin told ETV Bharat.
Other smaller parties like Awami Itehad Party (AIP), Aam Aadmi Party are also fielding their candidates for the Budgam seat.
Awami Itehad Party (AIP) spokesperson Firdous Baba told ETV Bharat that the party is going to contest the by-polls and “most likely” will field Nazir Ahmad Khan. Khan had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly elections from the Beerwah constituency.
He said that the elections in Budgam and Nagrota will be a check for the NC government, "which has not delivered any of its promises" made with the people during the 2024 assembly poll campaign
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Mudasir Hassan told ETV Bharat that the party will contest on both the seats of Budgam and Nagrota.
