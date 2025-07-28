ETV Bharat / state

Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa In Vaishali To Be Inaugurated On Tuesday

Buddhist followers and monks from around 15 countries are coming to Bihar for the inauguration of Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa in Vaishali on Tuesday.

Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa, Vaishali, is set to be inaugurated on July 29, 2025.
Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa, Vaishali, is set to be inaugurated on July 29, 2025. (X@NitishKumar)
Patna: Buddhist monks from 15 countries will attend the inauguration of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa in Vaishali district on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. The sacred relic of Lord Buddha has been installed on the first floor of the museum.

Kumar, in a post on X on Monday, said, "It is a matter of great pleasure to announce that the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa, Vaishali, is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday. Buddhist followers and monks from around 15 countries are coming to Bihar for this inauguration ceremony.

"This will be a moment of pride for all of us in Bihar. This magnificent stupa has been constructed on 72 acres of land using pink stones from Rajasthan. The complex has been designed with an environmental perspective to provide a pleasant experience for visiting tourists." The CM will inaugurate the Buddha Samyak Darsha Museum-cum-Memorial stupa on Tuesday.

"On the first floor of the Stupa, the sacred relic of Lord Buddha has been installed...this will be the main focal point of the memorial. The relics of Lord Buddha were obtained from six places, among which the relics found at Vaishali's Mud Stupa are considered the most authentic, as mentioned by the Chinese traveller Xuanzang in his book", the CM wrote.

Xuanzang, also known as Hiuen Tsang, was a Chinese Buddhist monk and scholar who visited India during the reign of King Harsha Vardhan in the 7th century AD. Vaishali is a historical and mythological land that gave the world its first republic. It has also been a land of women's empowerment. For the first time, women were included in the Buddhist Sangha here.

"This stupa is a grand symbol of Bihar's cultural heritage and global Buddhist legacy. The Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa will not only establish Vaishali prominently on the global Buddhist map but will also provide a new direction to tourism, culture, and employment", the CM wrote.

