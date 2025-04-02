Was Buckwheat Flour-Related Food Poisoning In Uttarakhand Man-Made? Three Arrested, Expert Sounds Caution

Dehradun: The recent food poisoning incident in Uttarakhand linked to adulterated/expired buckwheat flour has sent shockwaves across the state. More than 350 persons who fell ill after consuming food items made from adulterated buckwheat flour are undergoing treatment at various hospital in Dehradun, Haridwar and other places, prompting immediate intervention of the health officials and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Mass Hospitalisations Raise Alarm

As per reports, food poisoning cases surged on the first day of Navratri, as people from different parts of Dehradun and Haridwar complained of deteriorating health. While some persons suffered from symptoms like vomiting, others complained of diarrhea and dehydration after eating dishes made from buckwheat. In Dehradun alone, more than 300 people were admitted to hospitals after developing health complications, while in Haridwar's Laksar area, at least 18 persons had to be shifted to hospitals.

Responsing swiftly, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami personally visited Doon Hospital, met with the patients and inquired about their health. State health minister Dhan Singh Rawat is also reviewing the situation on the ground.

Food Poisoning Incident 'Man-Made'?

Meanwhile, during investigation, Dehradun police discovered that the adulterated buckwheat flour was supplied by Vikas Goyal Mill in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The flour was reportedly distributed through two wholesalers in Dehradun - Lakshmi Trading and M/s Govind Sahay Shankar. Immediately, police arrested Sheeshpal Chauhan, owner of Lakshmi Trading, and Deepak Mittal and Nalnish Mittal from M/s Govind Sahay Shankar. However, mill owner Vikas Goyal is still on the run.

Launching a crackdown, the administrative officials seized and destroyed adulterated buckwheat flour from as many as 20 shops to prevent further health crisis. A probe is underway to ascertain whether the procurement and distribution was intentional.

Amid growing concerns, the State Food Safety Department has issued guidelines for consumers asking them to avoid such unsafe and adulterated buckwheat flour. Deputy Director RS Rawat has advised people to only buy packets which are sealed, properly labeled and which have mention of expiry dates. For those who are purchasing loose flour, they must check for foul odour or signs of spoilage, if any, before consumption, Rawat urged.

With Navratri festivities underway and many people resorting to fasting, Rawat sounded caution saying, "Buckwheat flour is considered acidic and it may trigger health issues, especially when someone consumes it on an empty stomach while fasting." He further warned that deep-fried buckwheat food items, such as Puri, become even more acidic and pose greater health risks.

In order to ensure accountability, consumers have been asked to demand bills while purchasing food items. This will not only protect the buyers and consumers but also make it easier for authorities to trace the actual source of adulterated products.

The state health department has also urged people to report any suspected expired or substandard food item(s) to the Food Safety Department’s toll-free number: 18001804246 or visit their nearest Food Safety office.

Shelf Life Of Buckwheat Flour Is 15 Days

Senior gastro-surgeon Dr Vipul Kandwal informed that buckwheat flour has a limited shelf life of just 15 days. "Obviously there is a risk of food poisoning if one consumes expired flour, as was the case in the Uttarakhand. Moreover, changing weather conditions will lead to diarrhea, which will further aggravate when one consumes stale or contaminated food," he said.

"Those experiencing mild diarrhea should drink homemade salt and sugar solution to prevent dehydration. Extra caution should be exercised for children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to such illnesses," he added.

What Is Buckwheat Flour

Buckwheat flour, also known as 'kuttu atta' in India, is a plant-based grain substitute and the intake is mostly in cases when people fast. The flour is made from triangular-shaped seeds and is often used to prepare Puri, Paratha, Pancakes and fritters (pakodi) during Navratri. Though buckwheat is rich in nutrients like calcium, phosphorus and vitamins, its high acidity can cause digestive issues if not consumed properly, said the doctor.

Read More

Over 326 Fall Ill After Consuming Buckwheat Flour Dishes In Uttarakhand; 308 Cases In Dehradun