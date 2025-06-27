BU Vice-Chancellor Says Research Building Will Drive Academic Growth

Bengaluru: Bangalore University (BU) has issued a clarification in response to recent concerns raised by a group of environmentalists about its ongoing infrastructure development under the Centre's PM-USHA scheme. The University emphasised that the construction projects have been undertaken in strict compliance with environmental regulations and are crucial for addressing space shortages and upgrading research facilities.
Under the PM-USHA (PM–Upliftment of Scales in Higher Education) scheme, the University has received a grant of ₹100 crore — 60% from the Centre and 40% from the Karnataka Government — to strengthen higher education infrastructure. As part of it, a new Academic Building and a Research Block are being constructed at a combined cost of ₹58 crore.
"The Academic Block will span 1,07,376 sq. ft. and support digital education in science, technology, and mathematics," said BU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jayakara Shetty M.
"The Research Block, spread across 16,163 sq. ft., will promote research in areas such as sustainable development, artificial intelligence, climate change, and social equity. We are also creating space for intellectual property rights, patents, and academic publications to encourage innovation," he said.
Clarification on Tree Felling
Responding to allegations about environmental damage by environmentalists, the University clarified that the construction site does not fall within the campus's ecologically sensitive bio-park zone. According to Shetty, the area mainly consists of Eucalyptus and Acacia trees — species not listed as rare or endangered.
"Out of 419 trees in the area, only 282 are likely to be affected, and of them, 169 are Nilgiri trees," he said. "The remaining 137 trees in the buffer zone will be preserved, and smaller trees will be transplanted in their place. We will plant ten saplings for every tree removed according to the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976," he added.
He highlighted the BU's longstanding green initiatives, noting that over six lakh saplings representing 300 species have been planted since 1998. Between 2017 and 2022 alone, 1.6 lakh saplings were planted in and around key areas of the university campus.
Green Campus Measures
An additional ₹8 crore has been allocated under the PM-USHA scheme for environmental protection and sustainable campus development. The key initiatives include the installation of LED street lighting, promoting electric vehicles and bicycles, upgrading pedestrian pathways and geoparks, reviving medicinal plant zones such as Charakavana and Panchavati, constructing rainwater harvesting systems and bio-fencing, building watch towers and a Nature Interpretation Centre, and seven check dams have also been built to aid water conservation efforts on the campus.
Justification for New Construction
Shetty explained that the University has a total of 73 buildings, all of which are fully occupied. "We have 42 academic departments, hostels, libraries, and exam branches across the campus. The vertical expansion is not possible due to structural constraints, so new buildings are necessary for future academic and research needs," he said.
Though the Jnana Bharathi campus covers 1,184 acres, around 300 acres have been leased to other public institutions. Of the remaining land, a significant portion is covered by dense vegetation, making site selection a matter of scientific planning and ecological balance.
"The current projects are designed to meet the growing needs of students while respecting environmental priorities," Shetty concluded. “We are committed to sustainable, student-focused growth that aligns academic development with ecological responsibility."