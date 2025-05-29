Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: A B Tech second year student of a private university in Jaipur allegedly died by suicide in a hotel at Vidhayakpuri locality of the city.

The deceased, a resident of Bihar, left behind a suicide note in which he has sought forgiveness from his mother and said he had to transfer Rs 4 lakh to an individual, who is yet to be identified. Police said the family of the deceased has been informed of the matter. Vidhayakpuri SHO Banwarilal Meena said team of forensic experts collected evidence from the spot.

Meena said the deceased had addressed the suicide note to his mother. The deceased has mentioned that he fell prey to greed and transferred Rs 4 lakh to an individual. The youngster further wrote he was not a capable son. Meena said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated from all angles. The body will be handed over to the deceased's family after postmortem.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.