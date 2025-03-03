ETV Bharat / state

B.Tech Student From Andhra Village Develops 'Hoot' App, Secures Rs 52 Lakh Package

Poojita, a third-year B.Tech Student from Konkuduru, developed the 'Hoot' app and secured a Rs 52 lakh package at a Bengaluru-based company.

Poojita, a third-year B.Tech Student from Konkuduru, developed the 'Hoot' app and secured a Rs 52 lakh package at a Bengulru-based company.
Poojita (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Bikkavolu: Poojita, a third-year B.Tech student from Konkuduru village in Bikkavolu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, secured an impressive Rs 52 lakh per annum package at a Bengaluru-based company.

Poojita, daughter of Chinnam Surareddy and Ananthalaxmi, completed her Intermediate education in Mandapeta before enrolling in the B.Tech program at Aditya University, Surampalem.

When she began her engineering studies, her knowledge of the field was limited, and her communication skills were not strong. However, with a fierce desire to learn and the unwavering support of her faculty, Poojita was able to overcome these challenges and chart a path toward success.

One of the key elements that set Poojita apart was her innovation. During her time at college, she developed the 'Hoot' application at T-Hub, an initiative aimed at enhancing expressive skills for engineering students. This innovative project not only showcased her technical abilities but also helped her refine her problem-solving skills. Additionally, Poojita worked on multiple smaller apps that further bolstered her confidence and technical expertise.

Poojita's hard work culminated in her selection by Hosh, a prominent Bengaluru-based company. The selection process consisted of two key rounds: a coding test followed by a project discussion. During the project discussion, her work on the 'Hoot' application played an important role in impressing the interviewers, making it clear that innovation and creativity were at the core of her approach.

Poojita credits her success to consistent practice and dedication. "Talent alone is not enough; practice is the key!" she says. Her late-night coding sessions, often conducted in collaboration with friends online, were integral to her success. Regular consultations with her professors to clarify doubts and gain deeper insights into her subjects also played a significant role in her journey.

Poojita's story proves that with hard work, innovation, and consistent effort, students can unlock various opportunities early in their college journey.

Bikkavolu: Poojita, a third-year B.Tech student from Konkuduru village in Bikkavolu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, secured an impressive Rs 52 lakh per annum package at a Bengaluru-based company.

Poojita, daughter of Chinnam Surareddy and Ananthalaxmi, completed her Intermediate education in Mandapeta before enrolling in the B.Tech program at Aditya University, Surampalem.

When she began her engineering studies, her knowledge of the field was limited, and her communication skills were not strong. However, with a fierce desire to learn and the unwavering support of her faculty, Poojita was able to overcome these challenges and chart a path toward success.

One of the key elements that set Poojita apart was her innovation. During her time at college, she developed the 'Hoot' application at T-Hub, an initiative aimed at enhancing expressive skills for engineering students. This innovative project not only showcased her technical abilities but also helped her refine her problem-solving skills. Additionally, Poojita worked on multiple smaller apps that further bolstered her confidence and technical expertise.

Poojita's hard work culminated in her selection by Hosh, a prominent Bengaluru-based company. The selection process consisted of two key rounds: a coding test followed by a project discussion. During the project discussion, her work on the 'Hoot' application played an important role in impressing the interviewers, making it clear that innovation and creativity were at the core of her approach.

Poojita credits her success to consistent practice and dedication. "Talent alone is not enough; practice is the key!" she says. Her late-night coding sessions, often conducted in collaboration with friends online, were integral to her success. Regular consultations with her professors to clarify doubts and gain deeper insights into her subjects also played a significant role in her journey.

Poojita's story proves that with hard work, innovation, and consistent effort, students can unlock various opportunities early in their college journey.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOOT APPHOSH COMPANYPOOJITA SECURES RS 52 LAKH PACKAGEBTECH STUDENT ANNUAL PACKAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.