B.Tech Student From Andhra Village Develops 'Hoot' App, Secures Rs 52 Lakh Package

Bikkavolu: Poojita, a third-year B.Tech student from Konkuduru village in Bikkavolu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, secured an impressive Rs 52 lakh per annum package at a Bengaluru-based company.
Poojita, daughter of Chinnam Surareddy and Ananthalaxmi, completed her Intermediate education in Mandapeta before enrolling in the B.Tech program at Aditya University, Surampalem.
When she began her engineering studies, her knowledge of the field was limited, and her communication skills were not strong. However, with a fierce desire to learn and the unwavering support of her faculty, Poojita was able to overcome these challenges and chart a path toward success.
One of the key elements that set Poojita apart was her innovation. During her time at college, she developed the 'Hoot' application at T-Hub, an initiative aimed at enhancing expressive skills for engineering students. This innovative project not only showcased her technical abilities but also helped her refine her problem-solving skills. Additionally, Poojita worked on multiple smaller apps that further bolstered her confidence and technical expertise.
Poojita's hard work culminated in her selection by Hosh, a prominent Bengaluru-based company. The selection process consisted of two key rounds: a coding test followed by a project discussion. During the project discussion, her work on the 'Hoot' application played an important role in impressing the interviewers, making it clear that innovation and creativity were at the core of her approach.
Poojita credits her success to consistent practice and dedication. "Talent alone is not enough; practice is the key!" she says. Her late-night coding sessions, often conducted in collaboration with friends online, were integral to her success. Regular consultations with her professors to clarify doubts and gain deeper insights into her subjects also played a significant role in her journey.
Poojita's story proves that with hard work, innovation, and consistent effort, students can unlock various opportunities early in their college journey.