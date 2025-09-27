BTC Elections: Hagrama Mohilary's BTF Returns To Power With 25 Seats; BJP Bags Five
Published : September 27, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
Guwahati: Hagrama Mohilary returned to power after an interregnum of five years in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the results of which were declared on Saturday. The grand victory brought back the magic of Hagrama as his party, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), swept the polls with 28 seats, securing an absolute majority beyond the required magic number of 21.
In contrast, the UPPL, led by Pramod Boro, had to contend with only seven seats, while the BJP won five and Congress failed to even open its account.
The BTC elections saw several upsets, with prominent UPPL leaders and ministers like Chandan Brahma, Gobinda Basumatary, and B Ferenga facing shocking defeats. In Bhairabkunda, former BTC deputy chief Gobinda Basumatary slipped to third place, losing to BPF candidate Rihan Daimary.
Interestingly, while Hagrama retained Debargaon, he lost the Chirang Duar seat by a margin of 443 votes to UPPL's Kampa Borgoyary. UPPL chief Pramod Boro, contesting from two seats, won only Goibari but lost Dotoma to the BPF. The results clearly reflect that the people of Bodoland were dissatisfied with UPPL's five years in power, paving the way for Hagrama's comeback.
Although the BJP hoped to emerge as a kingmaker in BTC politics, it failed to leave a major impact with just five seats in hand. Despite promising accelerated development in the BTR, the saffron party's dream of controlling the BTC faded against the BPF's dominance.
The Congress suffered the heaviest blow, despite party president Gaurav Gogoi campaigning actively, particularly in minority-dominated seats, but failed miserably. Contesting in 40 constituencies, it could not win a single seat, raising questions about its prospects in the 2026 Assembly polls.
The results firmly re-establish Hagrama and the BPF as the dominant political force in the BTR, marking a stunning comeback and reshaping the state’s political dynamics.
Seat Tally Comparison (2020 vs 2025)
- BPF: Rose from 17 to 28 seats (11 gain)
- UPPL: Dropped from 12 to 7 seats (5 loss)
- BJP: Reduced from 9 to 5 seats (4 loss)
- Congress: Failed to win any seat again
Final Results at a Glance
- BPF: 28
- UPPL: 7
- BJP: 5
- Congress: 0
