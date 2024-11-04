‘People Want Jobs Not Freebies’: Mayawati Takes Jibe At BJP And Congress Ahead Of Polls

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expressed displeasure over the populist promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the country was facing a huge shortage of necessities like health, education, roads, electricity, clean water, agriculture and law and order besides facing problems like poverty, unemployment and inflation.

"Millions of people are suffering, but the BJP and the Congress are playing the blame game. They are back with freebies and enticing promises in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand state elections. People are not asking for freebies, but rather jobs to get rid of their problems," she stated, in the statement issued by the BSP office.

She said the breach of trust by the Congress-led government in Himachal and Karnataka was well known, while the BJP government was doing "jugaad politics" to divert attention from the issues in other states, including Uttar Pradesh.

She questioned, “They do not consider work as religion and are mostly seen busy in religious programs. If this is not public interest and public welfare and electoral breach of promises, then what is it?

Mayawati said that this is why the BSP did not issue any manifesto to mislead the public in the elections but considers honest work towards the poor, the oppressed, and the unemployed as its constitutional duty and political religion.

“Once the government is formed, it also shows historic and unparalleled work for public interest and public welfare. The BSP government, which has been in power four times in UP so far, is an example in itself,” he said.

“Given all the past experiences of Congress and BJP, it is natural for people of the country to ask both parties why they say things that you do not do. Why do they make promises that they do not keep?”

“Along with this, especially during the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly general elections, the demand of the people is also 100% justified that they do not want freebies but employment,” she said.