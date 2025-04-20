SP Can Never Be 'True Well-Wisher' of Dalits Due To Flaws In Its Intentions, Policies: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on her rivals, particularly the Samajwadi Party, and said like the Congress and the BJP, it could never become a "true well-wisher" of Dalits-Bahujans due to flaws in its intentions and policies.

Mayawati's criticism came amid Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's continued support for the party's Dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman over a controversy surrounding his remark on Rana Sanga.

In a series of posts in Hindi on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said the Samajwadi Party, like the Congress and the BJP, instead of working for the uplift of Bahujans, especially Dalits, by giving them their constitutional rights, had no willpower to end their poverty, caste-based exploitation and injustice-atrocities.

Recalling the 1995 Lucknow guest house incident, she said, "The Samajwadi Party's betrayal of the BSP, murderous attack on its leadership on June 2 (1995), tearing the bill for reservation in promotions in Parliament, renaming new districts, parks, educational and medical colleges created in honour of their saints, gurus and great men are such extreme casteist acts that are impossible to forgive."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the BSP had been successful to a great extent in its mission of ending the caste system and creating an egalitarian society. "The Samajwadi Party is trying to spoil it in every way to fulfil its narrow political interests," she said and urged people to be cautious.

Mayawati said, "It is clear that, like the Congress and the BJP, among others, the Samajwadi Party can never be a true well-wisher of Dalits-Bahujans due to its ill intentions and policies but will keep deceiving them for the sake of votes." The BSP, on the other hand, is dedicated and struggling to make the Bahujan Samaj the "ruling class", she added.