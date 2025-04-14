Mayawati 'Forgives' Nephew Akash Anand After Apology, Paves Way For Return To BSP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party's national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has decided to take her nephew Akash Anand back into the party.

After Akash publicly apologised on the social media platform, Mayawati 'forgave' Akash, which paved the way for Akash Anand's return to the party. A party functionary said on the birth anniversary of Constitution maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Akash Anand can once again be seen sharing the stage with his aunt.

However, Mayawati is firm on her decision not to take Akash's father-in-law Ashok Siddharth back into the party at any cost. The BSP supremo has said that Ashok's mistakes are unforgivable, so the question of taking him back into the party does not arise.

Akash Anand had posted on X on Sunday and apologised to Bahujan Samaj Party chief and his aunt Mayawati. On March 3, Akash Anand was expelled from the party by Mayawati.

In his message, Akash wrote, "I consider Mayawati, the national president of BSP and four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and many-time MP of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as my only political guru and idol from my heart. Today I take a pledge that I will not let my relations and especially my in-laws become an obstacle in the interest of Bahujan Samaj Party. Not only this, but I also apologise for my tweet made a few days ago, due to which Behenji has expelled me from the party."