BSP Supremo Mayawati Condemns Mob Lynching Case In Haryana; Urges Strict Action

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday took to her official X handle and condemned the incident of mob lynching that took place in the Charkhi Dadri district on Saturday. In her post in Hindi, the veteran politician wrote: "The disease of mob lynching does not seem to come to an end.

In the latest development, the brutal lynching of a poor youth in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on suspicion of eating beef puts humanity to shame and exposes the rule of law." Terming the incident to be 'extremely sad' and 'condemnable', she pleased for strict action.

Five people, who are part of a cow vigilante group, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating a migrant worker from West Bengal to death in Haryana over suspicion that he had eaten beef, police said.

Police said that the victim Sabir Malik was killed on August 27. The accused Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil called Malik at a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles and then beat him to death, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini condemned the heinous crime on Saturday and asserted that mob lynching is unacceptable. He too took to social media and posted: We've implemented strict laws for cow safety and preservation.

There's no compromise when it comes to protecting cows. People are very devoted, and villagers often react strongly when they hear about cow slaughter. I urge them to exercise caution and avoid such actions."

As per police, on August 27, rumours were doing the rounds that migrant labourers from Assam and West Bengal were consuming beef in the Hansawas Khurd village.

This prompted cow vigilantes to trace the migrants' kitchens and utensils, creating a ruckus in the area. Charkhi Dadri Superintendent of Police Pooja Vashisht said that police force have been deployed near the migrant quarters.

Badhra DSP Bharat Bhushan told ANI that both SSB and state police personnel have been deployed in the district and that the police are closely monitoring social media posts.

"The victim, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, worked as a ragpicker here. We have deployed a company of SSB and state police and are continuously monitoring social media," Bhushan said