BSP's MP Sangeeta Azad, SC Lawyer Seema Kushwaha join BJP Ahead of LS Polls

Rae Bareli: In a major setback to Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) before the Lok Sabha polls, its MP from Lalganj, Sangeeta Azad, and party leader and Supreme Court lawyer, Seema Kushwaha, joined the BJP on Monday.

The two leaders were given party membership in the presence of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and State President Bhupendra Chaudhary. After joining the party, they met BJP national president JP Nadda. Sangeeta's husband, Azad Ari Mardan Azad, former BSP MLA also accompanied her.

Speculations were on about Seema joining the BJP ever since she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared a photograph of the meeting on social media. She posted that she got a chance to meet PM Nodi Minister during the winter session and together they planned a new Vande Bharat train from Azamgarh to Delhi for the development of Azamgarh. She said she had submitted a letter demanding flights from Manduri Airport in Azamgarh to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. She concluded saying the PM has given her assurance and she was confident that the expectations of the people of Azamgarh will be fulfilled soon.

Seema had joined the BSP in January 2022 and came to the limelight after representing victims in Nirbhaya gang-rape, Hathras gang-rape and Shraddha Walker murder cases. On the other hand, Sangeeta's father-in-law, Gandhi Azad, was a founding member of BSP and also a Rajya Sabha MP. He also served the post of national general secretary of BSP.

After joining the BJP, Seema expressed her gratitude to all party leaders including PM Modi, Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. She said she is happy to become a part of PM Modi's family who considers the entire world as one family. "Impressed by the public welfare policies being brought under the leadership of PM Modi, I decided to join BJP," she said.