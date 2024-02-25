Ritesh Pandey Resigns from Bahujan Samaj Party; Joins BJP in Delhi

Ritesh Pandey declared that he resigned from BSP's primary membership and joined the BJP on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkarnagar Ritesh Pandey on Sunday declared that he has resigned from the party's primary membership. Thereafter, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital, sources confirmed.

Earlier this morning, Pandey took to his X handle to make an announcement on the same by addressing BSP president Mayawati. "For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you (Mayawati) and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result," Pandey said in his resignation letter.

"During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have come to the conclusion that the party does not need my service and presence," Pandey added.

"So, I do not have any other option apart from resigning from the primary membership of the party. The decision to break the relationship with the party is a difficult decision from the emotional point of view," he further included and urged Mayawati to accept his resignation.

