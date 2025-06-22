ETV Bharat / state

BSP Leader Injured After Shot At By Miscreants Inside Meerut Showroom, Election Rivalry Suspected

Meerut: A BSP leader was shot at inside his showroom by three bike-borne miscreants in Mawana area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday night, police said.

The miscreants fled after the attack leaving Imran Ilahi alias Bablu (46) with two bullet injuries. The showroom employees admitted Imran to a hospital, where his condition remains critical. Police suspect the attack was due to an election rivalry.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Saturday in Gol Market of Mawana police station area. Imran, a resident of Mohalla Tihai, had earlier contested the municipality election on a BSP ticket.

According to eye-witnesses, Imram was sitting in his showroom in Gol Market when a bike stopped outside. Three persons with their faces covered entered the showroom and immediately opened fire on the BSP leader, who was sitting at the counter. The firing triggered a stampede-like situation inside the showroom as people started running haywire in panic. Before one could understand anything, the miscreants fled from the spot.