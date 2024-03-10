BSP leader Kartar Singh Bhadana joins BJP in Uttarakhand

Haridwar: Four-time MP and seven-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Sunday quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the BJP in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

He was given party membership in the presence of Uttarakhand BJP state in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and state president Mahendra Bhatt at the party district office in Haridwar. Bhadana joined the party along with dozens of his supporters this morning. Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and former state president Madan Kaushik were also present on the occasion.

Bhadana had contested the last Assembly elections on BSP ticket. He has been MLA several times in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Dushyant Gautam said he feels suffocated when some parties worship Ram at their homes while working at crushing Sanatan Dharma on public domain. "Such parties defame Sanatan Dharma while supporting the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'. Supporters of these parties are upset. All the nationalist forces of the country are uniting together by taking membership of BJP," he said.

He further said that Bhadana's entry in BJP has reinstating party's slogan of 'Abki baar 400 paar' slogan and strengthened the drive to secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhadana has submitted his claim for contesting the bye-election in Mangalore Assembly of Haridwar.