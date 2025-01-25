ETV Bharat / state

BSP Leader Shot Dead In Haryana's Naraingarh

An investigation is underway following the BSP leader being shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh on Saturday.

BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra
BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Ambala: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday. Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger. Police said the attackers have so far not been identified. Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin an investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants. Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest. Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.

Ambala: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday. Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger. Police said the attackers have so far not been identified. Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin an investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants. Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest. Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSP LEADER HARBILAS RAJJUMAJRANARAINGARHHARYANABSP LEADER SHOT DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.