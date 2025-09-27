BSP Declares Three Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Vikas Singh has been fielded from Bhabua, Satish Yadav got Ramgarh's ticket, and Bhojpuri singer Om Prakash Deewana has been fielded from Mohania (reserved) constituencies.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST
Kaimur/Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared the names of three candidates for Bhabua, Ramgarh and Mohania assembly seats. At a time when political parties are brainstorming to finalise their candidate lists, the BSP was the first to announce its candidates and express its intention to contest in all 234 constituencies.
In a letter issued by the party, Vikas Singh alias Lalu Patel has been fielded from Bhabua assembly constituency (205), while Satish Yadav alias Pintu Yadav, son of former RJD MLA Ambika Yadav, has been given the ticket of Ramgarh assembly constituency (20) and Bhojpuri singer Om Prakash Deewana has been fielded from from Mohania (Reserved) Assembly Constituency (204). This marks Mohania's maiden political foray.
"For the 2025 Assembly elections, candidates for three of the four seats in the district: Bhabua, Mohania, and Ramgarh, have been announced on the instructions of the party's national president, Mayawati, and central in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, and Bihar in-charge Anil Kumar Patel. Vikas alias Lallu Patel has been nominated for the Bhabua Assembly seat, Om Prakash Deewana for the Mohania Assembly seat, and Satish Kumar for Ramgarh," Chhotelal Ram, BSP Kaimur district president, said.
The party had already announced its candidate for the Kargahar seat by nominating Uday Pratap Singh, son of former minister Ramdhani Singh, in an attempt to strengthen its position in the region.
The BSP already has an upper hand in the Shahabad region, bordering Uttar Pradesh, which has led to the announcement of the latest candidatures. The party won one seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. However, its MLA, Jama Khan, joined the JDU later and was appointed Minister of Minority Welfare. Khan is the only minority minister in the NDA government.
Along with the announcement of the candidate list, everyone has been instructed to launch a public relations campaign in their respective assembly constituencies to ensure the party's victory.
After the announcements, the three candidates thanked BSP president Mayawati for bestowing her trust on them and pledged to stay connected with the public, help them, and bring a wave of development.
