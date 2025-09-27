ETV Bharat / state

BSP Declares Three Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Kaimur/Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared the names of three candidates for Bhabua, Ramgarh and Mohania assembly seats. At a time when political parties are brainstorming to finalise their candidate lists, the BSP was the first to announce its candidates and express its intention to contest in all 234 constituencies.

In a letter issued by the party, Vikas Singh alias Lalu Patel has been fielded from Bhabua assembly constituency (205), while Satish Yadav alias Pintu Yadav, son of former RJD MLA Ambika Yadav, has been given the ticket of Ramgarh assembly constituency (20) and Bhojpuri singer Om Prakash Deewana has been fielded from from Mohania (Reserved) Assembly Constituency (204). This marks Mohania's maiden political foray.

"For the 2025 Assembly elections, candidates for three of the four seats in the district: Bhabua, Mohania, and Ramgarh, have been announced on the instructions of the party's national president, Mayawati, and central in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, and Bihar in-charge Anil Kumar Patel. Vikas alias Lallu Patel has been nominated for the Bhabua Assembly seat, Om Prakash Deewana for the Mohania Assembly seat, and Satish Kumar for Ramgarh," Chhotelal Ram, BSP Kaimur district president, said.

The party had already announced its candidate for the Kargahar seat by nominating Uday Pratap Singh, son of former minister Ramdhani Singh, in an attempt to strengthen its position in the region.