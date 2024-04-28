BSP Announces Candidates for Three Lok Sabha Seats; Ravi Prakash to Fight from Amethi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released another list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BSP has also fielded Ravi Prakash from Amethi seat, which was a bastion of Congress.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced candidates for three more seats for the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-led party has fielded Ravi Prakash from Amethi seat, which was a stronghold of the Congress and was represented by Rahul Gandhi.

According to a media release issued by BSP National General Secretary Mewalal Gautam, the party has given a ticket to Syed Danish from Sant Kabirnagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The party has announced the candidature of Ravi Prakash from Amethi and Sabiha Ansari from Azamgarh.

The BSP had released the list of 11 candidates on April 19. However, after that, two candidates were also changed. In this, Chaudhary Bashir was made the party's candidate from Firozabad seat. The party also changed its candidate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. From here the party has expressed confidence in Syed Neyaz Ali, who is popularly known as Manju Bhai. Till now, BSP has declared 67 candidates.

The BSP has decided to go solo in the polls and has not joined hands with either the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the INDIA bloc. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Party sources said BSP supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Islamnagar, Badaun on April 29. Mayawati appeal voters to support of BSP candidate Muslim Khan, who has been fielded from Badaun Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, the party has also fielded Devinder Singh Ramgaria from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Bahujan Samaj Party Punjab president Jasveer Singh Gari said Ramgaria belongs to the OBC category and is the president of Ramgaria Board Punjab. BSP has now announced 10 candidates in Punjab.

