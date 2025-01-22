ETV Bharat / state

BSF starts 'Operation Sard Hawa' On Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened vigil along the border with Pakistan at Jaisalmer to foil infiltration attempts.

The BSF started 'Operation Sard Hawa' on the border from Wednesday. The special exercise is aimed at thwarting attempts of infiltration due to reduced visibility caused by fog during winter. BSF Commandant Harbans Singh said as part of its routine exercise, the BSF conducts 'Operation Garam Hawa' in the summer and Operation 'Sard Hawa' in the winter. During the operations, strict vigil is kept on the border. "Every year, security is increased during this operation in Jaisalmer district and this time patrolling will be conducted with ultra-modern weapons. Along with this, special vigil will also be kept on police posts adjoining the border," he said.

During this time, from January 22 to 29, all officers and soldiers will be present near the fencing. Everyone will be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and advanced technical instruments for seeing through the dense fog and mist. BSF officers will continuously patrol near the border in vehicles and camels. Camel patrolling will be increased in areas inaccessible to vehicles. BSF's intelligence wing will also remain active at the border throughout the operation. Apart from this, BSF also coordinates with other intelligence agencies and every suspicious activity is monitored, said another BSF officer.

Singh said during the operation, soldiers and officers even from headquarters will be deployed at the border posts.

Primary objectives of 'Operation Sard Hawa'