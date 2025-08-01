BSF Soldier Disappears From Kashmir Unit Without Permission, Missing Complaint Lodged

Srinagar: A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly went missing from his unit here, prompting the security forces to file a missing complaint with the Police.
The soldier Sugam Choudhary, associated with the 60th Battalion and stationed in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area, had left the unit on Thursday evening without seeking permission, a BSF official added.
The official said that after a soldier was found absent from his unit, a missing complaint was lodged with the concerned Police Station.
Surprisingly, when the authorities finally were able to contact him, the soldier informed that he is on his way to home.
"The soldier is likely to have proceeded home but without taking proper permission from the unit. His unit has got in touch with him and he has informed that he is about to reach home sometime from now," the official told ETV Bharat.
He further said that the Battalion has followed the procedure of filing a missing complaint with the Police in connection with the incident.
The soldier hails from Uttar Pradesh and his family has been informed about the development, the official added.
While further details are awaited in this regard, a departmental action is likely to be initiated against the soldier for leaving the unit without following due procedures.
