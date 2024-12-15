ETV Bharat / state

BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Carrying Narcotics At IB In J&K

A BSF spokesperson said that the alert troops intercepted the Pakistani drone in the Arnia Sector and recovered 495 grams of narcotics from it.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has achieved another significant success in tackling cross-border smuggling by intercepting a Pakistani drone carrying a payload of 495 grams of narcotics along the International Border in Jammu, an official said.

According to a BSF spokesperson, on December 14, at around 8:10 PM, BSF personnel deployed in the Arnia Sector of Jammu intercepted a Pakistani drone carrying a payload of 495 grams of narcotic substances.

“This latest operation highlights the unwavering vigilance and commitment of the BSF to ensure the safety and security of the nation. The quick and decisive action of the personnel not only thwarted the smuggling attempt but also sent a strong message to anti-national elements operating across the border,” he said.

The spokesperson lauded the personnel for their relentless efforts, saying, "The dedication and sharp vigil of our troops once again proved instrumental in defeating the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. This recovery reflects our steadfast resolve to maintain the nation's security."

The incident underscores the increasing use of drones by smugglers to bypass conventional security measures. However, the BSF's proactive measures and advanced surveillance techniques continue to neutralize these threats effectively, the spokesperson said.

He further added that the recovered narcotics and drone have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.

PAKISTANI DRONE NARCOTICS RECOVEREDBSFJAMMU KASHMIRCROSS BORDER NARCOTICS SMUGGLINGBSF SHOOTS DOWN PAKISTAN DRONE

