BSF Seizes Drone With 3.2 kg Heroin In Amritsar Village

Amritsar: Punjab BSF intercepted a heroin-laden drone from fields adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Wednesday late evening. The seized heroin weighs 3.2 kgs valuing in crores.
Acting on a tip-off from the intelligence wing, the BSF jawans carried out the quick operation in which one DJI Matris 300 RTK drone and three packets of suspected heroin were recovered from a field adjacent to Mullakot village of Amritsar. The consignment of drugs was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The drone is believed to have crashed due to a technical glitch.
Earlier, on November 19, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested five persons with heroin and pistols. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on social media platform X.
"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel in 3 separate operations and apprehends 5 persons and recovers 3 Glock Pistols, 1 .32 bore pistol & 3.97 Kg Heroin. The arrested persons were in contact with #Pakistan-based operatives using drones to smuggle drugs and arms into #India. More arrests are likely Punjab Police will take stern action against organised crime & illegal weapon smuggling networks and is working to uncover the entire network, following both forward and backward linkages," the post reads.
On November 17, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling and arms cartel by arresting two persons and seizing 3.5 kg of heroin, 1.5 kg of Methaqualone0 powder, 1 Glock Austrlia-made 9-mm pistol and another 32-bore pistol.
