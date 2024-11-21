ETV Bharat / state

BSF Seizes Drone With 3.2 kg Heroin In Amritsar Village

The consignment of drugs, worth crores, was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The drone is believed to have crashed due to a technical glitch.

The seized items (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Amritsar: Punjab BSF intercepted a heroin-laden drone from fields adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Wednesday late evening. The seized heroin weighs 3.2 kgs valuing in crores.

Acting on a tip-off from the intelligence wing, the BSF jawans carried out the quick operation in which one DJI Matris 300 RTK drone and three packets of suspected heroin were recovered from a field adjacent to Mullakot village of Amritsar. The consignment of drugs was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The drone is believed to have crashed due to a technical glitch.

Earlier, on November 19, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested five persons with heroin and pistols. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on social media platform X.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel in 3 separate operations and apprehends 5 persons and recovers 3 Glock Pistols, 1 .32 bore pistol & 3.97 Kg Heroin. The arrested persons were in contact with #Pakistan-based operatives using drones to smuggle drugs and arms into #India. More arrests are likely Punjab Police will take stern action against organised crime & illegal weapon smuggling networks and is working to uncover the entire network, following both forward and backward linkages," the post reads.

On November 17, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling and arms cartel by arresting two persons and seizing 3.5 kg of heroin, 1.5 kg of Methaqualone0 powder, 1 Glock Austrlia-made 9-mm pistol and another 32-bore pistol.

