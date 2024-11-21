ETV Bharat / state

BSF Seizes Drone With 3.2 kg Heroin In Amritsar Village

Amritsar: Punjab BSF intercepted a heroin-laden drone from fields adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Wednesday late evening. The seized heroin weighs 3.2 kgs valuing in crores.

Acting on a tip-off from the intelligence wing, the BSF jawans carried out the quick operation in which one DJI Matris 300 RTK drone and three packets of suspected heroin were recovered from a field adjacent to Mullakot village of Amritsar. The consignment of drugs was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The drone is believed to have crashed due to a technical glitch.

Earlier, on November 19, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested five persons with heroin and pistols. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on social media platform X.