BSF Recovers Pakistani Drone Carrying Rs 15 Cr Heroin From Rajasthan's Anupgarh

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): Yet again a Pakistani drone was spotted along the international border in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district and three kg of heroin was recovered along with it on Saturday.

BSF sources said that the drone was found at a farm in 30 APD village of Anupgarh. When the farmer went to his field early this morning, he spotted the drone and a packet. He immediately informed the BSF officials following which, a team reached the field and took the drone into their possession.

The recovered heroin weighs around three kg and is worth around Rs 15 crore, sources said.

It is being suspected that the drone must have fallen on the field due to some technical glitch in the drone. BSF officials said that the drone will be sent to the headquarters for investigation.

Soon after the drone was recovered, BSF and police put up a blockade in the surrounding areas so that any suspicious person or smuggler who comes in search of the heroin packet can be identified, sources said. Also, the villagers have been asked to immediately inform if they see any suspicious person roaming in their areas.

According to official data, heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore has been smuggled into India from Pakistan since January till now.