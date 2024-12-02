BSF Recovers Weapons Flown In A Drone Near Pakistan Border In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: BSF recovered a pistol with magazine and seven live cartridges, which were aerially transported by a drone found near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

The recovery of weapons has given rise to suspicion that Pakistani handlers were involved in the incident. Deputy Superintendant of Police Sanjeev Chauhan said on Saturday night, on a tip-off provided by BSF deputy commandant, Gopal Krishna, 77th Battalion mobilised its men who recovered a plastic packet from Rohi village. On the report of the BSF official, Karanpur police has registered a case against unknown persons.

“Initially, BSF suspected that there was heroin in this packet. After getting the information, Srikaranpur police station in-charge Surendra Singh reached the spot and opened the packet in the presence of BSF officers. Two pistols, two magazines and seven live cartridges were found in it. We have seized thes weapons. We think these materails were dropped by Pakistani smugglers with the help of drone,” Chauhan said.

This is the second similar case in the last two years. Last year, a pistol was recovered along with heroin. BSF and police have cordoned off the area. The possibility of local connection in the case of weapons coming from Pakistan cannot be ruled out, police said.

Till now, Pakistani smugglers mostly used drones to smuggle heroin into the Indian border, but aerial transportaion of weapons through drones is seen as an alarming trend by security forces. Rajasthan has also presence of gangsters, who are linked with their counterparts in many states including neighboring Punjab. In such a scenario, the transportation of weapons presumably from Pakistan through drone has sent alarm bells in security circles.