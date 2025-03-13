Patriotism In Colours: BSF Personnel Celebrate Holi On Indo-Pak Border At Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Troops guarding our borders seldom celebrate Holi with their families back home. However, they make up for it by celebrating with their comrades with whom they keep the nation away from harm. The personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) with abandon on the India-Pakistan border at Jaisalmer.

A team of ETV Bharat joined the troopers for the festival which for them symbolises brotherhood amid dedication and patriotism. The celebration of Holi on the Indo-Pak border near Jaisalmer is a sight to behold. Soldiers from different states celebrate the festival together with songs, music and dance. Their camouflaged uniform soaked in colours, the soldiers danced and celebrated the festival a few metres away from the border. BSF soldier Kripashankar Pandey said, "It is difficult to stay away from family, but our unit is our real family."

BSF personnel on Indo-Pak border at Jaisalmer (ETV Bharat)

For BSF soldiers, Holi is not just a festival of colours, but also a means of balancing responsibility and happiness. While some soldiers celebrated, others kept a keen watch on the border. The festival does not allow them to let down their guard even for a second. They live up to BSF's motto, 'Duty Unto Death' with their determination and zeal to serve the nation 24X7. There are caste or religion barriers on the border and the men guarding it celebrate with gulaal and sweets irrespective of the hierarchy. On the day, soldiers and officers celebrate the festival together feeding each other sweets.

DIG Yogendra Singh said that the security of the country is of paramount importance for him and his personnel. "Even though a troopers' is away from his family, he/she celebrates every festival with full enthusiasm with his colleagues and strengthens his patriotism. The slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', show that the personnel do not forget their duty even while having fun," he said. even in the fun of festivals.