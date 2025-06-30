BSF Constable's Wife Raped By Her Brothers-In-Law In UP"s Pilibhit

Pilibhit: The wife of a BSF constable was raped by her brothers-in-law at a village in Jahanabad in Pilibhit.

The accused committed the crime on different days and uploaded the video of the act on social media. Police have registered a case and started a manhunt to nab the accused.

The victim, in her police complaint, said since husband works in the BSF, he remains away from home most of the time. The victim said she was sent to live with her mother-in-law in a house away from the village. However, after a while, the victim's mother-in-law moved out leaving her alone at home.

She said when her husband came home on leave, she showed him the video shot by her brothers-in-law committing the heinous crime. The BSF constable became furious and along with other family members, locked the victim in a room and beat her while trying to strangulate her. Somehow, the woman saved herself and rushed to the police station and filed a complaint.

Basing on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against seven people including her husband and two brothers-in-law under sections of rape, assault, attempt to murder and IT Act.

SHO Manoj Kumar Mishra said efforts are on to nab the accused at the earliest.