BSF Jawan Jumps Into Ganga With Toddler Days After Wife’s Disappearance

Bijnor (UP): A heart-wrenching tragedy has struck Bijnor district, where a BSF jawan jumped into the Ganga river with his one-and-a-half-year-old son on Saturday evening.

The incident comes just days after his wife took the same drastic step. On August 19, Rahul’s wife leapt into the river, and despite continuous search operations, her body has yet to be recovered.

Rahul, 31, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony in Najibabad, had married for love five years ago. Police sources say the couple’s relationship had soured in recent months, and tensions at home may have driven both to this extreme act.

On Saturday, Rahul travelled from Najibabad to Bijnor hospital in a hired car to buy medicines. From there, he went to the barrage bridge with his little son. Police personnel posted at the site stopped his car from going further, prompting him to leave it behind and walk with his child. Moments later, in full view of the police, he jumped into the river holding his son.

Divers from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police immediately launched a rescue operation. “Search efforts are underway with the help of PAC and police divers. However, even after more than two hours, neither Rahul nor his son has been found,” Bijnor Kotwal Dharmendra Solanki said.