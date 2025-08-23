ETV Bharat / state

BSF Jawan Jumps Into Ganga With Toddler Days After Wife’s Disappearance

In a tragic turn in Bijnor, a BSF jawan leapt into the Ganga with his infant son, days after his wife vanished in the river.

BSF
Rescue personnel at the location. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 9:50 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bijnor (UP): A heart-wrenching tragedy has struck Bijnor district, where a BSF jawan jumped into the Ganga river with his one-and-a-half-year-old son on Saturday evening.

The incident comes just days after his wife took the same drastic step. On August 19, Rahul’s wife leapt into the river, and despite continuous search operations, her body has yet to be recovered.

Rahul, 31, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony in Najibabad, had married for love five years ago. Police sources say the couple’s relationship had soured in recent months, and tensions at home may have driven both to this extreme act.

On Saturday, Rahul travelled from Najibabad to Bijnor hospital in a hired car to buy medicines. From there, he went to the barrage bridge with his little son. Police personnel posted at the site stopped his car from going further, prompting him to leave it behind and walk with his child. Moments later, in full view of the police, he jumped into the river holding his son.

Divers from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police immediately launched a rescue operation. “Search efforts are underway with the help of PAC and police divers. However, even after more than two hours, neither Rahul nor his son has been found,” Bijnor Kotwal Dharmendra Solanki said.

The dual tragedies have left locals stunned, with many shaken by the chain of events that began with the wife’s disappearance and ended in Saturday’s desperate act.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Also Read

CRPF Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Retired Air Force Veteran Attempts Suicide At Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darbar

Bijnor (UP): A heart-wrenching tragedy has struck Bijnor district, where a BSF jawan jumped into the Ganga river with his one-and-a-half-year-old son on Saturday evening.

The incident comes just days after his wife took the same drastic step. On August 19, Rahul’s wife leapt into the river, and despite continuous search operations, her body has yet to be recovered.

Rahul, 31, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony in Najibabad, had married for love five years ago. Police sources say the couple’s relationship had soured in recent months, and tensions at home may have driven both to this extreme act.

On Saturday, Rahul travelled from Najibabad to Bijnor hospital in a hired car to buy medicines. From there, he went to the barrage bridge with his little son. Police personnel posted at the site stopped his car from going further, prompting him to leave it behind and walk with his child. Moments later, in full view of the police, he jumped into the river holding his son.

Divers from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police immediately launched a rescue operation. “Search efforts are underway with the help of PAC and police divers. However, even after more than two hours, neither Rahul nor his son has been found,” Bijnor Kotwal Dharmendra Solanki said.

The dual tragedies have left locals stunned, with many shaken by the chain of events that began with the wife’s disappearance and ended in Saturday’s desperate act.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Also Read

CRPF Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Retired Air Force Veteran Attempts Suicide At Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darbar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIJNOR NEWSBIJNOR GANGA BARRAGEBIJNOR POLICE PACUP NEWSBSF JAWAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.